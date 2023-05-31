 Skip to main content
2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say

2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say

Antonio Blackwell and Jeremy McFadden, left, are now in custody for their involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth about $40,000 from Pilgrim’s Pride, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

 Sumter County Detention Center/WHNS

    SUMTER, South Carolina (WHNS) -- Two suspects are now in custody for their involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth about $40,000 from Pilgrim’s Pride, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 9.

Both suspects 30-year-old Antonio Blackwell and 37-year-old Jeremy McFadden were arrested on grand larceny charges.

Both were being held at the Sumter County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, but Blackwell was released after making bond.

