44BLITZ Game of the Week - Gibson Southern vs. Southridge

Week 5 of the high school football season is the midway point for most teams. In golf they call they call it "the turn". And what better way to open the back nine than with a bang, as Gibson Southern and Southridge square off in a battle of unbeatens in our 44Blitz Game of the Week.
"We're excited about the challenge," says Southridge head coach Scott Beuning. "We're looking forward to it."
"Both of us kind of look at this as a big playoff test, because both teams have made big playoff runs," says Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart.
"We want to find out where we're at and we're going to find that out on Friday," says Beuning.
Gibson Southern and Southridge, perennial power programs with the state titles to prove it, cross paths on the gridiron with identical picture perfect records.
Most expected the Titans to take a hit after losing much of their state title winning roster from a year ago. Yet they have a better mark after four weeks. It all begins under center with junior Tanner Boyd, who's thrown for nearly 700 yards and 10 touchdowns, while rushing for 287 yards and 2 scores as well.
"Tanner's doing a great job," says Hart. "He's made so many right decisions. The last game, the last couple drives, he made some big plays with his legs to get us the win. He's throwing the ball really well. He's completing 75 percent of his passes, getting the ball where it needs to go."
However, no quarterback does it alone. Boyd has connected with receivers like Isaac O'Neal, Sean DeLong and Cole McKee to make the Gibson Southern's passing attack diverse.
"One of the great things about us, offensively, you look at the state sheet of receivers and it's pretty well distributed," says Hart. "All those guys have done a great job. Tanner's done a great job of just taking whatever's open and not locking in on one guy."
The running game is just as diverse, with leading rusher Devan Roberts combining with DeLong and Boyd to run to daylight behind a solid offensive forward wall.
"Offensive line's doing a great job with the running game," says Hart. "Devan's has a big year so far. Tanner's had some big games on the ground. Sean DeLong does a great job as well. When you have a bunch of guys running the ball well, that shows how well your offensive line's playing."
Then there is the not-so silent partner of the Titans game plan. It's defense. While not suffocating, the unit manages to get the stops when needed, and nowhere was that more true than in last week's 28-24 come-from-behind win over South Warren.
"If you had told us before the game that "you're going to hold them to 24", we'd have taken that and run," says Hart. "Those guys are doing a great job. The ability to get stops. Our defense has been playing really well."
Over at Southridge, the Raiders are employing the hard-learned lessons from a rare 5-and-5 season, which saw head coach Scott Beuing's squad grow up in a hurry.
"I think after last year, we lost a lot of tight games," says Beuning. "We were pretty competitive and I think our guys have done a good job of taking the things we didn't do well last year and even some of the intangible things we need to improve upon. Come in to this year with some goals in mind and things they wanted to accomplish and to this points, they've done a nice job of that."
For Southridge it starts with defense, which has yet to allow an offensive touchdown all season, leading to the Raiders' current unblemished mark.
"I don't know if I've seen anything like it," says Beuning. "It's not something we've set out to do by any means. We don't have goals to shut teams out. We're just trying to play simply the best team defense we can and I think that's something this group as done a really good job of. They've played tremendous team defense. They've played hard. We've had some breaks. We've done a good job of forcing some things to go our way."
On offense, the song remains the same. A complicated rushing attack that leaves defenses guessing. sprinkled with a conservative passing game that keeps teams honest, run by junior quarterback Hudson Allen.
"We've been playing with a lot of lineman 200 pounds or less," says Beuning. "We're really no different this year. That offense fits those kind of kids. We use angles, try to use misdirection to try to slow teams down a little bit. If we can get people to take a little false step here or there, be a little uncertain, it just gives our guys a little more of a fighting chance."