Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, and Shawneetown

.River levels have crested or will do so over the next 24 hours.
Minor flooding is expected to end by late this week or weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is beginning to fall
with levels falling below flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

5-year-old boy shoots, kills self with unattended gun near 29th and National

5-year-old boy shoots, kills self with unattended gun near 29th and National

5-year-old Elijo Gonzalez died after allegedly getting ahold of a gun that discharged and struck him.

 Lawrence, Nakia

    MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- On Tuesday night, Feb. 21, 5-year-old Elijo Gonzalez died after allegedly getting ahold of a gun that discharged and struck him.

Milwaukee police are urging parents to keep their guns locked and out of reach from children.

According to police, the fatal shooting happened around 8:27 p.m. near 29th and National.

Two men, a 35-year-old and 58-year-old, were arrested for leaving a firearm unattended.

"It's just as simple as putting that gunlock on and storing it away in a safe area, with the key in another different area where a child cannot get a hold of it. That alone is, you know, vital, and can save a child's life," said Sergeant Cornejo of MPD.

He said in the last months he's noted several similar instances, a disturbing trend.

"We just need everyone to be a responsible gun owner and secure their firearm," said Cornejo.

The loss of Gonzalez's young life has been felt by his community. A neighbor, Margarita Arias Campa, describes the little boy as caring and sweet.

"The child was very loving. He'd say, ' Can I come walk the dog with you guys?'" said Campa.

The 5-year-old was a student at Seeds of Health. The school released this statement Wednesday:

"Elijo was a charismatic, energetic student who loved learning and was a source of joy to his family and friends. Our sympathies go out to our families and the community as we deal with this loss."

