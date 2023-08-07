A woman has died from an ATV accident

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) - Saturday evening dispatch was called to the area of Saint Wendel Road, just south of the Diamond Island Road intersection. Two individuals had been involved in the accident. The driver was sent to the hospital and the passenger, Bryn Dant, died from her injuries.
Conservation Officer, Joe Haywood, says “One of the tires left the edge of the roadway. There was an over correction made, and when that correction was made the vehicle went to the other side of the road, hit a tree, and went into a ditch.”
The community is at an utter loss as Bryn Dant was a light to everyone she knew. Members in Vanderburgh County have created a meal train to give donations and food to her family as she leaves behind a husband and four children.
Officials continue to urge the public to perform all the necessary safety precautions when dealing with ATV vehicles.
The funeral will be held this Friday at 10 a.m. at Pierre Funeral Homes. The burial will follow in Locust Hill Cemetery.