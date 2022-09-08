ABK Tracking to give out gas detectors near Weinbach explosion site

ABK Tracking is handing out gas detectors to homes near the deadly Weinbach Ave explosion site.
The business, which is located across the street from the blast site, purchased 90 gas detectors, which they intend to distribute to local residents.
They detect both natural and LP gases and come with detailed instructions on what to do in the event of gas detection.
These detectors will be handed out on Saturday, September 10th at 11:30 at ABK Tracking's drive-through overhang.
They will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis.