American Red Cross faces a national blood shortage

American Red Cross reports they are facing a national blood shortage.
Red Cross said that due to fewer donors throughout the summer, plus reduced distribution of needed blood types to hospitals, there is lower than average blood supply available. The organization reports close to 30,000 donations less in August than expected.
Hurricane Idalia, which went through Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, led to cancellations of blood drives and scheduled donations.
Red Cross has emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors from the area.
If you are wanting to make a donation, you can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.