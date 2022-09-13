Arrest made following shooting on East Illinois Street in Evansville

The Evansville Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting on East Illinois Street that happened Monday afternoon.
When police arrived at the scene they found a woman who said she had been shot inside the home, and that the shooter was still inside with a child. An EPD Crisis Negotiator made contact with the suspect, 47 year old Steven Kinslow, who surrendered peacefully with the child unharmed.
"There was some confusion if the child was inside the home, if the male was still inside the home, so once they determined that the child was inside the home, that kind of sped the process up because obviously there might be someone else in danger," said EPD Officer Taylor Merriss.
Kinslow was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges relating to his use of a firearm.
"The offender of this is a serious violent felon - he can't posses a gun, but he had a gun. So I think it a lot of the times it comes down to the wrong people, the wrong people in this community have a gun," Merriss added.
Authorities ask that anyone who has any additional information concerning this incident to contact the Evansville Police Department immediately.