CAPE sets date for start of Energy Assistance Program

Local non-profit that helps with payment on energy bills has set a date in February to help area residents.
Community Action Program of Evansville, or CAPE, will begin taking in-person appointments for their Energy Assistance Program in February.
Vanderburgh County applicants can call CAPE beginning on February 6th to schedule an appointment. The In-Person appointments will start on February 20th. Gibson and Posey County residents will continue with mail-in applications
Energy Assistance program from CAPE provides assistance with payment on gas, electric, and fuel bills.
If there are questions or want to set up an appointment, they can call CAPE at 812-425-4241.