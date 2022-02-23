Captain D's Henderson Robbery

Last night around ten fifteen, the Henderson Police Department was sent to 437 North Green Street in reference to a robbery that was taking place.
When officers arrived on the scene they were told a women came up to the drive-through window, saying she wanted change for a five dollar bill.
When the worker started to give her money to make change, the suspect then demanded all the money in the register and held a firearm up at the worker. The worker then gave the suspect all the money in the cash register.
The suspect was last seen walking toward the westside of the Captain D's.