Cardiac Aces earn another MVC series win

Behind another dominant performance on the mound from Nick Smith, the University of Evansville baseball team secured its fourth-straight series victory with a 5-3 win over Illinois State on Saturday afternoon at Braun Stadium in Evansville.
"Great to get the series win on Saturday. Nick Smith gave an outstanding performance with Parks and Harris closing out the 9th," said Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. "Eric Roberts with a big day at the plate providing four RBI. Going to be a big game for us tomorrow."
Smith set new career-highs, working eight innings on the afternoon with 10 strikeouts, while allowing just three runs on six hits. In relief, Michael Parks and Shane Harris came on in the eighth with Harris earning his second save of the season, recording the final out of the contest.
The heart of the order again came through for Evansville with Simon Scherry and Evan Berkey combining for six of the Aces 11 hits on the day. Significant production came from the seven spot in the order by way of Eric Roberts, who drove-in four runs for UE, with a two-for-three day at the dish.
Boosted by commanding effort from Smith in the opening two frames, the Aces offense hung a pair of runs up on the board in the bottom of the second as Roberts scored Scherry and Berkey with a base hit to right center. The Redbirds got a run back in the fourth with a single from Nick Gile.
The sixth saw another RBI single from Roberts that lifted UE back to a two-run lead, but the Aces were not done in the inning as Mark Shallenberger gave Evansville a 4-1 lead with a single up the middle that brought Brendan Hord home.
An inning later and Roberts did it again, this time drawing a six pitch walk with the bases loaded that scored Brent Widder as the Aces lead grew to 5-1.
Illinois State attempted a ninth-inning rally to rival Evansville's from Friday night, plating two runs, but Shane Harris came in and struck-out the Redbirds best hitter, Ryan Cermak, to secure the 5-3 win for UE.
Evansville and Illinois State will wrap-up their three-game series on Mother's Day Sunday at 1 PM at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium.
Cardiac Aces earn another MVC series win
