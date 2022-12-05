Cattle loose on I-64 in Warrick County after trailer overturns

Indiana authorities are cleaning up after a trailer hauling cattle overturned in Warrick County on Monday afternoon.
Around 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police officials said that an overturned semi hauling cattle had shut down I-64 near the 31 mile marker near the Lynnville exit.
According to ISP, as many as a dozen cattle got loose as a result of the crash.
Authorities said that local farmers, firefighters, and a towing service were working to free other cattle from the trailer.
ISP said that traffic was being detoured to SR61 South to SR62 West to I-69.
Police say the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.