Cattle loose on I-64 in Warrick County after trailer overturns

  • Updated
Trailer hauling cattle overturns in Warrick County

Trailer hauling cattle overturns in Warrick County (Indiana State Police photo)

Indiana authorities are cleaning up after a trailer hauling cattle overturned in Warrick County on Monday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police officials said that an overturned semi hauling cattle had shut down I-64 near the 31 mile marker near the Lynnville exit.

According to ISP, as many as a dozen cattle got loose as a result of the crash.

Authorities said that local farmers, firefighters, and a towing service  were working to free other cattle from the trailer.

ISP said that traffic was being detoured to SR61 South to SR62 West to I-69.

Police say the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

