Christian Tabernacle Church vandalized Thursday night

The Evansville Police Department continues to investigate a case of vandalism that happened at a local church late Thursday night.
According to EPD, officers arrived to the Christian Tabernacle Church on Washington Avenue after 9 p.m. Thursday.
Pastor Wayne Harris Sr. told officers that several windows were broken around the church.
Rocks and wooden boards were found inside the church that was used to break the glass. No one was injured.
The church is viewed as a normally safe place, where kids play basketball daily.
Church services will go on as scheduled. No arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information regarding the vandalism, you are asked to call Evansville Police or the WeTip Hotline.