...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Churchill Downs moving races to Ellis Park in Henderson

Remainder of spring race meet will relocate to Ellis Park beginning on June 10

Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials with Churchill Downs are planning to move the race track's current spring racing meet to Ellis Park in Henderson.

That's according to a Friday afternoon announcement from Churchill Downs, which cited an increased concern for safety measures at the race track amid a series of horse deaths.

The announcement says that racing operations at Churchill Downs will be suspended beginning June 7 through the remainder of the Spring Meet, which is scheduled to run to July 3.

Churchill Downs says that after the races this weekend on June 3 and June 4, the remainder of the race meet will be relocated to Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson beginning on Saturday, June 10.

"Churchill Downs Racetrack has seen an unusual number of horse injuries over the previous month resulting in 12 equine fatalities. Following a thorough internal review and concurrent investigations conducted by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, no single factor has been identified as a potential cause and no discernable pattern has been detected to link the fatalities," Friday's statement from Churchill Downs says in part. "Even though the investigations and expert reports have indicated no surface issues, in an abundance of caution, and in alignment with a recommendation from HISA, CDI has elected to relocate the meet in order to conduct a top-to-bottom review of all safety and surface protocols and integrity measures in collaboration and consultation with nationwide experts."

Ellis Park was purchased by Churchill Downs Incorporated last year.

In addition to operations in Henderson, the new owners said they would also assume the opportunity to construct a new Ellis Park gaming facility in Owensboro at the time of the purchase. However, plans for that project were just scrapped this week.

You can see Friday's full announcement on the move to Ellis Park on churchilldowns.com.

