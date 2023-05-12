Austin Stance

A Chicagoland native, Austin moved to the Tri-State area to pursue his passion for meteorology. His plans were pushed back a few years after he was graced with his first child. While he continued to work in different fields his passion for meteorology never faded. In 2022 that window opened.
Austin moved to the Evansville area and enrolled in meteorology at WKU. While gaining experience from school, he is thrilled to use that experience to communicate the weather to the Tri-State.
Austin's love for weather started in 1999 at 4 years old he saw the movie Twister on the TV for the first time. From that point on Austin wanted to know exactly the reason tornadoes would spin up during severe weather. He continued that passion in high school, volunteering as a local storm spotter, and taking environmental, and geographic science electives. His passion for severe weather grew, as he started studying hurricanes, droughts, winter weather. Even though he has a better knowledge of meteorology today, his 4 year old self from 1999 still drives him.
Austin currently resides in the Evansville area with 3 kids and his wife. He shares an equal passion for baseball that he does for weather. While growing up in Chicago he says he is excited to have such a historic stadium such as Bosse Field, and will attend otters games with his family regularly. Should you see him out there, he is always up for a friendly chat!