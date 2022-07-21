Ben Thomas joined the 44News team in July of 2022 as a Sports Anchor/MMJ.
Originally from Glenview, Illinois, Ben joins the team after graduating from the University of Oklahoma where he majored in Journalism with a concentration in Sports Broadcasting. At Oklahoma, he was involved in their nightly newscast (OU Nightly) as an anchor/reporter. Ben was also heavily involved in their sports programs (GamedayU, Sooner Sports Pad) where he was an analyst covering all Sooner sports including OU Football.
When Ben is not working a story, you can find him cheering on the Sooners and his favorite team, the Chicago Blackhawks, or spending time with friends and family.