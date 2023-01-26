Jordan Whalen is a graduate from Indiana University, where she majored in multi-cam productions and narrative filmmaking.
Jordan is the morning reporter. She is up bright and early to bring you the latest events at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., and 8 a.m. She started her journey with WEVV in October of 2022.
Jordan was born and raised in Evansville, Indiana. She likes the idea that she gets to experience a little piece of community in the area she grew up in, while working as a journalist.
In her down time, Jordan likes to paint, attend theatre productions, and spend time with those who mean the most around her.