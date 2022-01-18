Local Girl Bakes Dog Treats To Raise Funds For St. Jude

9-year-old Raelyn Duncan can often be found in the kitchen baking. But she isn't baking for herself or her family, rather for dogs like little Miss Heidi.

"I raise money for St. Jude by making dog treats," said Duncan.

She calls it K9 Cookies for Cancer. It's her new venture she started with the help of her mom Karen just a few days ago.

"My mom knew that I loved to bake, I love dogs and I love St. Jude," said Duncan. "So she thought that if I made the dog treats then I could raise money for St. Jude during the St. Jude Radiothon."

For the past few years, local radio stations across the country have partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help raise money and awareness for children with cancer. This year Raelyn decided to participate.

"My goal is 600, but I'm over that," said Duncan.

Now she's striving to raise even more and she's doing so by spending her days in the kitchen, even inviting 44News into her home to bake as well.

Raelyn showed 44News how she makes the treats, including her special ingredients like apple sauce, bananas, peanut butter and oats.

Although made for canines, Raelyn said she doesn't discriminate. She's just looking forward to raising as much as she can for the Radiothon in February.

When that ends, she plans to continue exploring ways to help out.

One goal for the future, "The thing that I want to do when I grow up is be a pediatrician." said Duncan.

So that she can continue her love of helping kids in need.

