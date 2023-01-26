Crews called to fatal crash in Ohio County

Crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in Ohio County, Kentucky.
Officials with the Fordsville Fire Department said around 7 a.m. Thursday that crews had responded to the scene of a fatal wreck.
Few details were initially released in the incident, such as a precise location, how many vehicles were involved, or if anyone else was injured.
We reached out to authorities and learned that the incident happened on Wednesday night.
We're told this was a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Hancock County man.
Click here for full updates on the story.