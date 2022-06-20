Crews prepare to pull pair of cars from the Ohio River

According to the Evansville Fire Department, an operation to remove two submerged vehicles from the Ohio River is set for Tuesday morning.
The Evansville Fire Department Dive Team, along with Tri-State Towing & Recovery will use a crane being provided by Audubon Sand & Gravel and Meuth Concrete to remove 2 cars from the river.
The first car is near the old LST dock on LST Drive.
That car has been in the water since a crash on May 21st just before midnight.
Firefighters say the second vehicle is located at the mouth of Pigeon Creek.
That vehicle went into the water on March 3 around 9pm.
Crews say the spring weather and river conditions delayed the removal of these vehicles until now.
Firefighters say the conditions are now acceptable for diving crews to enter the water.