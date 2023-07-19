Daniel Cameron announces Robby Mills as running mate in race for Kentucky governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced his running partner in the race for the state's next governor.
Cameron announced Henderson native Robby Mills as his choice for Lieutenant Governor.
Mills is a Kentucky State Senator, representing local counties including Henderson, Hopkins, Union, and Webster.
“I am humbled to have been asked to serve alongside Daniel Cameron as Lieutenant Governor for the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Mills said.
Mills was elected to the Kentucky Senate in 2018, and was reelected in 2022. He has also served in the Kentucky House of Representatives, and as a city commissioner in Henderson.
If elected as Lieutenant Governor, Cameron says that Robby Mills would be the only constitutional officer who lives west of I-65, giving western Kentucky a "seat at the table."
AG Cameron won the Republican nomination in the race for governor. On the Democratic ticket, he faces incumbent Governor Andy Beshear in November's general election.
Cameron said he chose Mills as his running mate for several reasons, calling him a respected state senator, business-owner, and man of faith.