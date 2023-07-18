Daviess County Public Schools to provide free meals for all elementary school students for upcoming school year

Daviess County Board of Education has approved a program that will allow for all elementary school students in Daviess County Public Schools to receive free breakfast and lunch for 2023-2024.
The board approved the pilot program for the Community Eligibility Provision for all elementary schools. The program is designed to eliminate the barriers that prevent many students from accessing nutritious meals. This program will allow students, regardless of income eligibility, access to the meals at their elementary schools.
"We are thrilled to launch the Community Eligibility Provision pilot program in our elementary schools." said Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said in a statement.
"By providing free breakfast and lunch to all students, we are not only removing financial barriers but also fostering a sense of belonging and equity among our students."
The CEP program was made possible through a partnership between Daviess County Public Schools, the United States Department of Agriculture, and Kentucky Department of Education.
The district plans to evaluate the program this year to see if they are willing to expand it within Daviess County Public Schools.