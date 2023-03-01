Deadly crash closes stretch of East Parrish Avenue in Owensboro

First responders were at the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning in Owensboro, Kentucky.
The Owensboro Police Department said around 8 a.m. that it happened on East Parrish Avenue.
East Parrish Avenue was shut down from Bluff Avenue to Leitchfield Road for several hours while an accident reconstruction was completed.
Authorities said that a pedestrian, a 46-year-old man from Utica, had been hit and killed by a driver.
East Parrish Avenue is back open.
No other details are available right now.