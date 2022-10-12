Early voting beginning in Indiana

Early voting began on Wednesday in Indiana.
The Old National Events Plaza in Evansville is where early voting is taking place Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you are registered to vote, all you need is a valid Indiana ID in order to vote ahead of the election on November 8th.
According to the election office, 128,308 people in Vanderburgh County have registered to vote, with that number expected to go up.
As of Wednesday, over 2,000 people have requested mail in ballots, with over half of those having already been turned in.
Early voting will conclude on November 7th at noon.
You can refer to the list below for early voting locations and times