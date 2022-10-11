 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west winds, relative humidity dropping to around 20
percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger today
and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI,
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday for southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.


* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
of 25 to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday
afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Dry conditions bring elevated risk for wildfires in western Kentucky counties

  • Updated
  • 0
Drought conditions continue in the Tri-State
Claire Dugan

A number of western Kentucky counties have issued a burn ban due to dry conditions, including McClean, Muhlenberg, and Hopkins counties.

The National Weather Service said that there was an elevated risk for wildfires for the Missouri bootheal, western Kentucky, southwest Illinois and southwest Indiana.  

Winds of up to 20 MPH were reported in the area, making it extremely easy for embers and ash to spread across vast distances and potentially start a brushfire.

If you are going to burn something, it must be between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.  That is when temperatures and wind speeds are typically at their lowest for the day.

Whether it be a burn pile or a backyard fire pit, you could potentially be held liable for the cost of putting out a wildfire in the event you are found responsible for starting it.

Even something as small as a cigarette butt can be ignite a wildfire, under the right conditions.

You can contact your local fire department for information on what to burn or not burn, and when it is safe to do it.

