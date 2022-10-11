Dry conditions bring elevated risk for wildfires in western Kentucky counties

A number of western Kentucky counties have issued a burn ban due to dry conditions, including McClean, Muhlenberg, and Hopkins counties.
The National Weather Service said that there was an elevated risk for wildfires for the Missouri bootheal, western Kentucky, southwest Illinois and southwest Indiana.
Winds of up to 20 MPH were reported in the area, making it extremely easy for embers and ash to spread across vast distances and potentially start a brushfire.
If you are going to burn something, it must be between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. That is when temperatures and wind speeds are typically at their lowest for the day.
Whether it be a burn pile or a backyard fire pit, you could potentially be held liable for the cost of putting out a wildfire in the event you are found responsible for starting it.
Even something as small as a cigarette butt can be ignite a wildfire, under the right conditions.
You can contact your local fire department for information on what to burn or not burn, and when it is safe to do it.