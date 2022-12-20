 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EPD Hosts Final 'Coffee with a Cop' of the Year

  • 0
EPD Hosts Final 'Coffee with a Cop' of the Year
Bryce Anglin

The final 'Coffee with a Cop' of 2022 was held Tuesday. It's one of the EPD's many outlets for community outreach, where participants are invited to share a cup of coffee with the communities various police officers.

For the final event of the year, kids had the chance to meet Santa and grab a free toy.

"We've had a good turn out all year," said Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin. "It's just a good way for us to meet people and talk to them where their at let them know that we're members of the community too."

Starting next year, 'Coffee with a Cop' will partially be hosted by the Vanderburgh County sheriffs office, alongside the Evansville Police Department.

Next years 'Coffee with a Cop' will be held at the McDonald's off of North Main Street.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you