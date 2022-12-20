EPD Hosts Final 'Coffee with a Cop' of the Year

The final 'Coffee with a Cop' of 2022 was held Tuesday. It's one of the EPD's many outlets for community outreach, where participants are invited to share a cup of coffee with the communities various police officers.
For the final event of the year, kids had the chance to meet Santa and grab a free toy.
"We've had a good turn out all year," said Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin. "It's just a good way for us to meet people and talk to them where their at let them know that we're members of the community too."
Starting next year, 'Coffee with a Cop' will partially be hosted by the Vanderburgh County sheriffs office, alongside the Evansville Police Department.
Next years 'Coffee with a Cop' will be held at the McDonald's off of North Main Street.