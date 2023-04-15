EPD: Man arrested in connection to a shooting behind Auto Zone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man has been arrested in connection to a shooting near the Burger King on Covert Avenue on Friday night.
According to an affidavit, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the Burger King on Covert Avenue on Friday before 9:30 for a male being shot in his buttocks.
Officers say the man had a single gunshot wound.
According to authorities, he gave officers the description of the man who shot him.
Officers say Vanderburgh County Dispatch received a call around 10 minutes later from someone saying a man was rattling on their door. The caller then gave dispatch a description of the man and told them that he seemed to be in a hurry and was asking for a man named Joe. According to the affidavit, eventually, the man said he was at the wrong address and ducked between houses, walking away.
According to officers, the man matched the description of what the victim gave to police, and they were able to find and arrest the man identified, as Ty Doss.
Officers say Doss had an active felony warrant.
According to authorities, Doss had a glass vial containing a white crystal substance which later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police say since Doss had a felony warrant, they took Doss to the Vanderburgh County Jail for a photo lineup.
According to authorities, the victim positively identified Doss in a six person lineup.
Authorities say they talked to the victim about what happened, and he reported that he saw a man he did not know looking lost and disoriented, so he went to check on him.
According to the affidavit, the two walked together to the Dollar Tree, where the victim bought cigarettes.
Authorities say they then began walking towards Auto Zone, where the victim said Doss pulled out an all-chrome semi-auto handgun and demanded money. The victim said he would not give Doss anything, so he turned around and walked away. Authorities say Doss then fired a single shot at him.
According to the affidavit, the victim reported that he feared Doss would kill him, so he ran to Burger King for safety.
Doss was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for a felony warrant, battery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and possession of methamphetamine. He is being held on no bond.