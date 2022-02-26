 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown, and Golconda

.Water levels continue to rise along the Ohio River from Owensboro
to Golconda. Crests in minor to moderate flood stage are forecast to
occur early to mid week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY,
MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 44.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

Evansville Church Officials Host Chili-Cook Off For Single Mom With Cancer

Evansville Church Officials Host Chili-Cook Off For Single Mom With Cancer
Marisa Patwa

A local church here in the tri-state hosted a chili cook off fundraiser Saturday for Kali Willingham -- a single mother of two who has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

Because Kali is currently going through treatments she is unable to work during this hard time, the church decided to have a chili cook off to raise money.

Lunch, desserts, and drinks were all free but donations for Kali and her sons were greatly appreciated.

"We had twenty-six pots of chili, that people entered and I mean very diverse kinds of chili," said Brian Turpin, a senior pastor at Community Central Church. "And very good stuff, so we're really impressed by that, and we're impressed by the turn out.

