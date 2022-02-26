Evansville Church Officials Host Chili-Cook Off For Single Mom With Cancer

A local church here in the tri-state hosted a chili cook off fundraiser Saturday for Kali Willingham -- a single mother of two who has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.
Because Kali is currently going through treatments she is unable to work during this hard time, the church decided to have a chili cook off to raise money.
Lunch, desserts, and drinks were all free but donations for Kali and her sons were greatly appreciated.
"We had twenty-six pots of chili, that people entered and I mean very diverse kinds of chili," said Brian Turpin, a senior pastor at Community Central Church. "And very good stuff, so we're really impressed by that, and we're impressed by the turn out.