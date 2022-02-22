 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 41.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM CST Tuesday was 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 45.2 feet Friday,
March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Evansville Habitat Dedication

  • Updated
  • 0

Habitat For Humanity dedicated its 552nd home at 612. E. Oregon St. in Evansville. Malinda Rettig and her family helped build their home along with Junior and Senior students from Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center.

New Home Owner, Malinda Rettig said "I'm just overwhelmed with thankfulness and I just want to say thank you."

Malinda is a mother of two and like any loving family, they enjoy quality time together, whether its watching a movie, playing card games, or shopping.

Malinda said at one point she was scared that her dreams of becoming a home owner would not come true.

Malinda said "Even though I did everything I was supposed to do, I was still nervous cause you can lose this all the way through the program. You have to make sure you get your hours in and done and you stay and keep your budget right and when surprises hit you its like oh god I hope it don't make me lose my opportunity." 

This is Habitat For Humanities 552nd home they've built right here in the tri-state and they're goal for 2023 is to build 600 houses. 

