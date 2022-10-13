Evansville Retired Teacher's Association celebrates 60th Anniversary

The Evansville Retired Teachers Association are celebrating their 60th Anniversary. The Evansville chapter was recently honored at the Indiana Retired Teachers Association as one of the oldest chapters in the state.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke presented a proclamation, naming October 13th 2022 Evansville Retired Teacher's Association 60th Anniversary Day.
In October, 1962, a group of EVSC teachers in Evansville initially formed a Retired Teacher social group to renew friendships during their teaching years.
60 years later, the group has almost 300 members and continues to meet regularly.
The group also volunteers their time and financial resources to various non-profit community organizations such as Teacher Locker, Frog Follies, Tri-State Food Bank, Hangers, and the Salvation Army Stuff the Bus initiative.
The Evansville Retired Teachers website and the Evansville Retired Teachers Facebook page provides examples of our programs and our work in the community.