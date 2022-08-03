Evansville's historic Bosse Field could play host to future MLB game

The City of Evansville, Indiana, could play host to a Major League Baseball game at some point in the future.
A meeting was held Wednesday morning surrounding the possibility of a MLB game being hosted at historic Bosse Field.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and EVSC officials were in attendance for Wednesday morning's meeting with Evansville Otters Owner Bill Bussing to discuss the possibility of the game.
Officials say that Monday, the mayor had met with a MLB executive to discuss the organization's interest in bringing a regular-season game to Bosse Field.
There's no timetable on when exactly the game could take place, but 2024 would be the earliest that a game could be scheduled.
Several upgrades have been proposed ahead of any MLB scheduling. The upgrades could cost more than $2 million, and would include upgrades to seating, the playing field, and the dugout areas.
Officials say those upgrades would be made through private funding from the community.
