Event map for Evansville's riverfront Fourth of July celebration

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District have released an event map for Tuesday's Fourth of July celebration along the riverfront in Evansville.
The event map shows the location of restrooms, each food truck, plus sponsor and vendor booths and the Ruler Foods Kids' Zone.
The Ruler Food Kids' Zone and food trucks will be open at 6 p.m. on July 4.
Then, the fireworks display along the Ohio River will start around 9:15 p.m.
