2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report: Top Riskiest Scams of 2021

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again this week due to recent
rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for this
week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 37.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet early Friday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 38.1 feet
tomorrow evening, then rise to a secondary crest of 41.1 feet
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report: Top Riskiest Scams of 2021

  • 0
Megan DiVenti

Stopping scammers requires a multisector effort by government agencies and law enforcement, not-for-profits, the media, and the business community.

The Better Business Bureau Institute shares its data with partners combating fraud in the marketplace. 

1. What would you say is the biggest surprise of 2021, compared to 2020?

Scams related to cryptocurrency jumped from the seventh riskiest scam in 2020 to second riskiest in 2021. 

Although cryptocurrency scams made up only 1.9% of the scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker in 2021, the average reported median dollar loss reported for these scams was $1,200, much higher than the overall median dollar loss of $169 for all scam types. 

2. Why are online purchase scams still at #1?

Online purchase scams maintained the top spot as the riskiest; this scam type made up 37.4% of all scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker in 2021, with 74.9% reporting a monetary loss. 

Employment scams dropped in 2021, from second riskiest to third. The susceptibility and median dollar loss of this scam type dropped slightly, while the number of reported scams increased from 7.1% in 2020 to 7.8% in 2021. 

3. Which age groups are the most susceptible to fall for scams? 

Regarding age, online purchase scams were the biggest risk for all age groups in 2021.

Cryptocurrency scams were the second riskiest for ages 25-64. Employment scams were second and third riskiest across several age brackets. Interestingly, investment scams were third largest risk for ages 18-24, for the first time since BBB began publishing the risk report. The rise of cryptocurrency scams as the second riskiest overall in 2021 may play a role in the rise of investment scams for this age group. 

4.What is the biggest consequence of getting scammed, according to the report? 

More than 44% reported losing confidence or peace of mind because of the emotional impact of being targeted by a scam, and about 35% reported losing personal information. 

About the same percentage of people (55.5%) reported losing time as reported losing money, after being targeted by a scam. 

For more information visit bbb.org/Evansville or call the local office at (812)-473-0202. 

