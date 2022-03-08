2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report: Top Riskiest Scams of 2021

Stopping scammers requires a multisector effort by government agencies and law enforcement, not-for-profits, the media, and the business community.
The Better Business Bureau Institute shares its data with partners combating fraud in the marketplace.
1. What would you say is the biggest surprise of 2021, compared to 2020?
Scams related to cryptocurrency jumped from the seventh riskiest scam in 2020 to second riskiest in 2021.
Although cryptocurrency scams made up only 1.9% of the scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker in 2021, the average reported median dollar loss reported for these scams was $1,200, much higher than the overall median dollar loss of $169 for all scam types.
2. Why are online purchase scams still at #1?
Online purchase scams maintained the top spot as the riskiest; this scam type made up 37.4% of all scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker in 2021, with 74.9% reporting a monetary loss.
Employment scams dropped in 2021, from second riskiest to third. The susceptibility and median dollar loss of this scam type dropped slightly, while the number of reported scams increased from 7.1% in 2020 to 7.8% in 2021.
3. Which age groups are the most susceptible to fall for scams?
Regarding age, online purchase scams were the biggest risk for all age groups in 2021.
Cryptocurrency scams were the second riskiest for ages 25-64. Employment scams were second and third riskiest across several age brackets. Interestingly, investment scams were third largest risk for ages 18-24, for the first time since BBB began publishing the risk report. The rise of cryptocurrency scams as the second riskiest overall in 2021 may play a role in the rise of investment scams for this age group.
4.What is the biggest consequence of getting scammed, according to the report?
More than 44% reported losing confidence or peace of mind because of the emotional impact of being targeted by a scam, and about 35% reported losing personal information.
About the same percentage of people (55.5%) reported losing time as reported losing money, after being targeted by a scam.
