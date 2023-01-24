Aaron Coomer is this week's Hometown Hero

An Evansville man is inspiring others to be brave and daring despite whatever battles you may be fighting.
Imagine rappelling down a 9-story building.
Scary thought?
Not for Aaron Coomer of Evansville.
"Man I tell you what, I am so excited," says Coomer.
But before we get to that daring feat, since day one Aaron has been a fighter.
"I believe God saved my life when I was born," says Coomer. "I was born three months early at a pound and 14 ounces. My family and friends were not sure if I was going to make it. But I did, and I'm here right now so that's a good thing."
Born and raised on Evansville's Eastside, Aaron attended a few different schools, then found his favorite spot at Memorial.
"I tell ya, as soon as I stepped foot at Memorial, in the door at Memorial, it was absolutely phenomenal," says Coomer. "I knew that Memorial was going to be my home the next four years."
His love for Memorial has stayed with him since.
"I lead them out onto the field for Memorial every football game," says Coomer. "So far I haven't missed a single football game since I started in 2012."
Today, Aaron is involved in several hobbies, loves meeting people within the community, and dipping his toes into the job field.
And he continues to stay strong no matter what.
"I do not look at my disability as an obstacle," says Coomer. "I look at it like a blessing because it's made me persevere through a lot of things in my life."
But one thing Aaron is pushing himself to do this year is Granted's "Over the Edge."
So, come April, Aaron will be rappelling down the CenterPoint Energy Building to help children in our area with obstacles of their own.
In just a few weeks, Aaron has raised $4,000 close to his goal of $5,000.
"If the kids can face adversity through cancer or terminal illnesses of any kind, then I can face my fears of heights as well," says Coomer.
Aaron says he encourages everyone to come out and join him in the daring adventure!
If you're interested in signing up, click here.