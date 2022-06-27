Ashley Hughes is This Week's Hometown Hero

They are some of the most crucial people in our community.
Volunteers who work day in and day out to better what we call home.
"I may not be from here, but I've been here for more than a decade, and this is home to me," says Ashley Hughes, American Red Cross District Manager-Donor Recruitment.
To say Ashley Hughes is a busy woman is a bit of an understatement.
"Everyday I get to meet somebody that is just an amazing human that speaks to me and I can speak into them," says Hughes.
With a big bright smile, she dabbles in a bit of everything.
"My heart, even though I'm not a practicing social worker right now, has always been for the downtodden," says Hughes. "The folks that need an extra little lift or boost, and those who I can spread a little joy."
She's a wife, a mother, and she's an employee at the American Red Cross in Evansville.
"We save lives everyday," says Hughes. "It's truly amazing; the work I see and we are truly volunteer led and it makes a huge difference."
Hughes emphasizes the importance of volunteerism, mentorship, and engagement.
Hughes serves as a Youth Group Leader at her church, is on the PTSA at McCutchanville Elementary School, a proud board member of the Evansville African American Museum, and is a member of the Junior League.
"There are so many good things that you can get involved in in our area, which is what I love about Vanderburgh County and the Tri-State area," says Hughes.
After so many years of volunteering at several different places, Hughes says the main thing is making sure your heart is in the right place.
"You never know someones situation," says Hughes. "But when somebody allows you into their life to be able to love on them and speak love to them and bring that joy, it's just awesome and that's so rewarding."
Hughes says she loves the quote "If you think my hands are full, you should see my heart."
Her work is what she calls a blessing.
"If I can go to bed at the end of the day and say 'I was a good example for my children, a good example for someone that doesn't have an example, was I able to leave the world a little better that the way I found it that morning,' then I've done my job as a person who wants to see her community flourish," says Hughes.