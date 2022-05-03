BBB Scam Alert: Avoid Moving Scams This National Moving Month

For countless Americans, the month of May signifies a major transition in their lives. Whether it is graduating from high school or college, starting a new job, or receiving that highly anticipated acceptance letter.
May marks the beginning of the busiest time in the nation for moving.
1. Does the BBB see an increase in moving scams this time of year?
In 2021, 42% of all business inquiries on BBB.org for moving companies occurred from May through August, and nearly 1,100 complaints were filed with BBB against moving companies throughout the year.
Additionally, consumers reported more than $730,000 lost to moving scams to BBB Scam trackers, a 216% increase in monetary losses as compared to 2020. Of the 27 million people who moved from 2020-2021, nearly 30% were between the ages of 20-29.
2. What do moving scams look like?
- Consumers receive a quote and pay a deposit, but the movers never show up
- The moving company provides a quote based on expected weight and after loading the truck, they inform the consumer the load is over the expected weight and an additional fee will have to be paid
- The most disruptive and difficult to anticipate moving scam is when everything appears to be going well. The movers provide an estimate, arrive on time and load your belongings on the truck. However, this is where the interaction turns disastrous. When the truck fails to arrive at its destination, either your belongings are simply gone or the company required the consumer to pay and additional fee to have them delivered, holding the possessions hostage.
3. How can consumers look out for moving scams?
- Watch out for warning signs. When reviewing a company's website, if there is no address or information about a mover's registration or insurance, it is a sign it may not possess the proper policies to protect a consumer's belongings.
- Be wary of unusual requests. If a mover asks for a large down payment or full payment in advance, that may be an indication of a fraudulent business. If an individual's possessions are being held hostage for additional payment that was not agreed upon when the contract was signed, contact the BBB or local law enforcement.
- Get everything in writing. When moving between states, check licensing with the U.S. Department of Transportation. An identification number issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is required of all interstate moving companies, which can be verified at PrtoectYourMove.org. Make sure to carefully read the terms and conditions of the contract, as well as the limits of liability and any disclaimers. The pickup and expected delivery date should be easily identified.
4. Should we keep an inventory of everything that's been moved?
Yes. Having an inventory sheet is one of the best ways to keep track of your possessions. BBB recommends consumers who are moving label boxes their belongings are packing in and what is in each box. In general, movers are not liable for lost or damaged contents in customer-packed boxes unless there is provable negligence on the part of the mover. Taking photos of the contents prior to packing is a great way to prove if damages were incurred during the moving process.
5. Where can consumers go for more information?
For more moving tips, see BBB.org/moving or call your local BBB Office at (812)-473-0202.