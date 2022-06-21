BBB Scam Alert: Get Rich Quick Scheme Uses Deep fake Technology to Impersonate Elon Musk

 Skip to main content
...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday...

On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on
Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to
scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will
provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day
Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours
in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat,
drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned
environment.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

BBB Scam Alert: Get Rich Quick Scheme Uses Deep fake Technology to Impersonate Elon Musk

Scammers are taking advantage of new deepfake technology to create videos so convincing people will hand over their money.

The latest con looks like business magnate Elon Musk endorsing an investment plan, but the video is fake, and the investment is a scam. 

1. How does the scam work? 

You come across a video of Elon Musk while scrolling through social  media. Or perhaps a trusted friend sent you the video.

In it, Elon Musk talks about ways to invest a cryptocurrency and how you can make a large amount of money in no time.

This sounds like a get-rich-quick scheme, but the video looks so real.

Musk is a famous business leader, so his advice must be credible, right? 

2. What's going on here? 

The video is fake. Scammers used deepfake technology to create it from existing footage of Musk. If you follow the links and "invest," you'll lose everything. 

One consumer who lost all of his Bitcoin to this scam described the video he saw: "The spoofed video is an apparent live feed with many viewers and likes, and looks like a legit web broadcast....During the video, there are constant references by the participants to coin giveaways. It makes you believe it is very real and a limited-time offer." 

3. Are these deepfakes scams gaining traction? 

Yes, watch out for more scams using similar deepfake videos.

One victim reported to BBB Scam Tracker a similar scam targeting Canadians.

In this video, Musk offered "poor families a chance to become rich in a few months" by instantly turning an initial $250 CAD deposit into $6,000 CAD.

4.How can we spot viral video scams? 

  • Understand how deepfake technology works. Deepfake technology takes video clips and photos of a person and uses the imagery to create new videos and audio clips. 
  • Know that celebrities are often impersonated. Politicians, actors, business leaders, and other celebrities are often "recreated" in deepfakes. That's because plenty of public videos and photos of them are available. 
  • Don't Act immediately. Most scams involve an element of urgency. Claims you can get rich quickly, but only if you act now, are a red flag.
  • Don't believe everything you see on social media. Never make financial decisions based on viral videos on social media. Before investing in something or donating to a charity, do plenty of research to ensure you do so through a legitimate channel 

5. Where can consumers go to report these scams?

BBB.org/ScamTracker