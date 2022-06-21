BBB Scam Alert: Get Rich Quick Scheme Uses Deep fake Technology to Impersonate Elon Musk

Scammers are taking advantage of new deepfake technology to create videos so convincing people will hand over their money.
The latest con looks like business magnate Elon Musk endorsing an investment plan, but the video is fake, and the investment is a scam.
1. How does the scam work?
You come across a video of Elon Musk while scrolling through social media. Or perhaps a trusted friend sent you the video.
In it, Elon Musk talks about ways to invest a cryptocurrency and how you can make a large amount of money in no time.
This sounds like a get-rich-quick scheme, but the video looks so real.
Musk is a famous business leader, so his advice must be credible, right?
2. What's going on here?
The video is fake. Scammers used deepfake technology to create it from existing footage of Musk. If you follow the links and "invest," you'll lose everything.
One consumer who lost all of his Bitcoin to this scam described the video he saw: "The spoofed video is an apparent live feed with many viewers and likes, and looks like a legit web broadcast....During the video, there are constant references by the participants to coin giveaways. It makes you believe it is very real and a limited-time offer."
3. Are these deepfakes scams gaining traction?
Yes, watch out for more scams using similar deepfake videos.
One victim reported to BBB Scam Tracker a similar scam targeting Canadians.
In this video, Musk offered "poor families a chance to become rich in a few months" by instantly turning an initial $250 CAD deposit into $6,000 CAD.
4.How can we spot viral video scams?
- Understand how deepfake technology works. Deepfake technology takes video clips and photos of a person and uses the imagery to create new videos and audio clips.
- Know that celebrities are often impersonated. Politicians, actors, business leaders, and other celebrities are often "recreated" in deepfakes. That's because plenty of public videos and photos of them are available.
- Don't Act immediately. Most scams involve an element of urgency. Claims you can get rich quickly, but only if you act now, are a red flag.
- Don't believe everything you see on social media. Never make financial decisions based on viral videos on social media. Before investing in something or donating to a charity, do plenty of research to ensure you do so through a legitimate channel
5. Where can consumers go to report these scams?