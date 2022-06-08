BBB Scam Alert: Government imposter scams continue to be costly

The Covid-19 pandemic saw a rise in reports of scammers pretending to be from the government agencies.
1. What can you tell us about this new report?
The BBB as an organization periodically looks back at scam reports, we analyze everything that consumers have been flagging in the course of a year and then we identify patterns of concern, scam trends, new technologies used to commit fraud, and more.
For 2021, data shows while reports slowed since peaking in early 2021, victims lost more than twice as much money, according to new research by BBB.
The BBB warns people to use caution if they are contacted by a government agency demanding money or offering a government grant for a fee.
2. How do we know if we're being scammed?
Security Administration impersonators warn the targeted individual that their identity has been stolen and ask them to verify their social security number and other personal information.
Ironically, the individual may then actually become a victim of identity theft. Fake Internal Revenue Service callers threaten arrest unless back taxes are paid.
In government grant fraud, scammers contact the consumer using an acquaintance's hacked social media account. The consumer is told about a lucrative grant program that only costs a small fee to receive. Once the first payment is sent, the scammer continues to add various fees. The consumer never receives the grant and loses whatever money and personal information they sent to the scammers.
3. Are Social Security scams the most popular?
And the most expensive, yes. When it comes to government imposter scams, no agency is more popular than the SSA. More than two-thirds of the government scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker in 2021 mentioned Social Security.
Consumers who reported to Scam Tracker last year lost nearly $500,000 in these SSA scams. Most scams related to this issue will ask targets to "verify" their SSN for data breach or claim the target's SSN was used to commit a crime.
4. What makes people fall for these scams?
The fear of breaking the law is a very significant factor. Almost all government imposter scams use a law enforcement angle with some impersonating law enforcement agencies directly. In these cases, they have a high success rate. FTC stats show more than one in five people who reported a law enforcement imposter scam in 2021 lost money, with a median loss of $3,000.
5. How can we avoid government imposter or government grant scams?
- Do not trust your caller ID, as scammers can spoof legitimate numbers
- Do not click on links inside a text message or email purporting to be from a government agency
- Never provide your bank account or other personal information to anyone who calls you claiming to be associated with the IRS
- Never pay with a gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency
- Don't pay for a "free" government grant