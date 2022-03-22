BBB Scam Alert: Hiring Reliable Help for Your Spring Projects

Spring is finally here, and this means many people will want to get a head start on their home projects. Whether it's a kitchen remodel or a landscaping project, the BBB has a few tips to help you hire trusted help while avoiding scams:
- Let's say we're trying to find reliable help. Where do we find it and how can we make sure it is indeed reliable?
There are a couple of ways you can do that: You can ask your friends and neighbors for recommendations, or you can go online to bbb.org, put in your location and the type of work you're looking for and you'll see a list of businesses in your area, their BBB ratings and contact info. Interested in more info? Click on their profile and check to see their reviews and complaints.
- We've put together a list of 3 contractors that we'd be interested in hiring. How do we decide which one to go with?
Three is actually a pretty good number of businesses to look at. I would suggest asking all of them for referrals, pictures of previous work, and a quote. If these companies are BBB accredited, you can request a quote through bbb.org directly. Based on the price estimate, deadline offered all the other information they provide, you should be able to narrow down your search to just one.
- What are some of the biggest mistakes when hiring a contractor?
Giving into pressure, not reading contracts thoroughly, not asking for a work schedule ahead of time, precise deadlines, not checking state and county licensing requirements. But most importantly, hiring someone without looking them up first because this can lead to scams, shoddy work, and an overall bad experience.
- Does the BBB see many contractor scams this time of year?
Unfortunately, spring is storm chaser season. After every heavy rain, storm, etc... we see an increase in these scams. Most people report being approached by a person saying they have leftover material for a bigger job and being offered to hat appears to be a great deal. The target is usually pressured into deciding on the spot, which doesn't give them enough time to do their research before saying yes.
If you've encountered a scam, report your experience to bbb.org/ScamTracker or call the local BBB office (812)-473-0202.