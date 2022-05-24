BBB Scam Alert: What to do if your Facebook friend claims you're owed workers' comp

Have you ever daydreamed about receiving a sudden windfall? You aren't alone, and scammers know it.
In this new trick, scammers are using Facebook to con people into thinking they have thousands of dollars in unclaimed workers' compensation, according to the BBB.
1. How does this scam work?
A scammer impersonates one of your Facebook friends and sends you a message. They allegedly saw your name on a list of people who are owed workers' compensation. Lucky you! They also provide the phone number of a person who can help you collect the money.
You think the information came from a trusted friend, so you can make the call. The "agent" sounds professional--at first. They either confirm you are owed money or asks you to pay a small fee so they can check. They may claim to have an official sounding title, such as "Workers' Compensation Appeals Board member" or a "Federal Treasury Reserve official."
However, when you inquire about claiming the money, things get suspicious. The "agent" you are speaking with asks you to pay a "delivery" or "case file" fee up front. They may even give you your choice of payout amounts. Of course, the bigger the payout, the higher the fee. In most cases, they will ask you to wire fees or send the money in prepaid debit cards.
2. What happens if you pay the fee?
Of course, if you send money to the scammer, they will either take the money and disappear or think up reasons to ask for more money. One thing is fir sure, the workers' compensations money in this scam doesn't exist, and you won't get paid.
3. What should consumers watch out for when it comes to social media scams?
- Never pay money to get money. If a legitimate business or governmental organization owes you money, you won't have to pay any fees to get it.
- If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Another common scam ploy is to offer the victim easy money they won't have to work for. If someone offers you $1,000 and all you have to do is pay $100, it's a scam.
- Never send money to strangers. Especially if they ask you to wire funds or send them prepaid debit or gift cards. This a telltale sign you're dealing with a scammer.
4. Where can we find more information?
Learn more ways to protect yourself at BBB.org/SpotAScam.
If you've been the victim of a scam, report your experience at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report helps the Better Business Bureau build consumer awareness and makes con artists' scams less effective.