BBB Scam Central: Give Yourself A Spring Digital Makeover

The weather in some parts of the country is inspiring people to clean up or clear out clutter.
The National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Better Business Bureau reminds everyone that when clearing out the physical clutter, there's probably a bunch of digital data clutter that lives on your electronic devices.
1. Doing a digital spring cleaning can seem overwhelming. How can we get started?
If you have a few extra hours or minutes in your day, it may be a good time to give yourself a digital makeover.
Taking some simple, proactive steps will go a long way in safeguarding against any number of potentially disruptive issues--like identity theft, loss of funds or credit card fraud--that can cause mayhem by compromising data. Take the time to put into practice a few precautionary measures and you will have greater peace of mind--not only this spring, but all year round.
2. Is this just for computers or do we need to pay attention to all devices?
NCSA and the BBB are encouraging people to check their smartphones, laptops, tablets, and even smart watches, fitness trackers, and other smart devices.
3. What are some things to keep in mind?
- Lock down your login: Ensure passphrases for each account are lengthy, unique, and safely stored. Enable 2-factor authentication on all accounts that offer it.
- Update your system and software: Having the most current software, web browsers, and operating systems are some of the easiest and fastest ways to protect your most sensitive assets
- Back it up: Protect your personal and workplace data by making electronic copies--or backups--of your most important files
- Clean up your online presence: When was the last time you used all of the apps on your phone or tablet? Do you know what the settings are on all of the social media accounts that check in friends and family? Check up on all your accounts.
- Be careful what you share: Quizzes on social media are fun, and keeping in touch is a necessity these days. However, questions on social media that might give away too much information about you, your location, or your family.
4. What can business owners do?
In addition to following the above-listed tips, small business owners should take time in establishing, updating, and communicating policies and procedures around topics like record retention.
It is also imperative a cybersecurity strategy is in place and used by all employees. BBB has tips on BBB.org on how to avoid scams when working from home.
For more information, call the BBB at (812)-473-0202.