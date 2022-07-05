BBB Tip: Fly safely on your vacation

Trying to fly anywhere this summer turns out to be a lot more complicated than it was in the past.
With so many delays and cancellations, consumers need to keep a few things in mind to avoid scams and headaches.
1. First and foremost, what should we keep in mind before buying a plane ticket?
- Check current requirements for domestic and international travel. Check the CDC for domestic and international travel. In Canada, look for Canadian Travel advisories.
- Make sure everyone who is traveling has the appropriate ID. The new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is May 3rd, 2023; however, make certain parties traveling together have a current compliant ID as required by each state.
- Book tickets only after reviewing travel restrictions. Save time and stress by reading the updated status of restrictions on the CDC's website
- Consider trip insurance. Have a complete understanding of what the policy does and does not cover.
- Be an informed traveler. Refer to the Department of Transportation website for details on consumer issues, filing complaints, and other aviation information.
2. What shoes we know about cancelation policies?
Read all cancellation policies carefully. Not all situations require a full refund of the ticket value and fees if your flight is canceled. Each online travel agency, airline, and broker is different.
3. What can you tell us about hidden fees?
Find out precisely what is included in the price of your airline ticket.
4. Are there other concerns?
Flying isn't the only aspect of your trip to consider. A plane cancellation affects your other plans; hotel bookings, car rentals, restaurant reservations. And sometimes rushing to find online alternatives an lead you to scams.
5. Where can consumers find more information?
During the holiday or anytime of the year, find ways to travel safely and avoid scams, remember to report any suspicious activities to the BBB Scam Tracker and sign up for scam alerts.
Check bbb.org/Evansville for more information or call the local office.