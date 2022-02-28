Deputy Kenny Riley is this Week's Hometown Hero

A Daviess County Sheriff's Deputy is turning in his badge after nearly three decades on the job.
"I've just been so blessed my whole career," says Kenny Riley, Retired Daviess County Sheriff's Deputy.
What started as a 22-year-old's interest in college, turned into a lifetime career.
"That was the beginning of 32 years and 4 months," says Riley.
It was then Deputy Kenny Riley found his calling.
"I had a class with David Osborn who was a canine officer and I just went crazy over his German Shepard," says Riley. "He let me meet his German Shepard. Before then, in my community, there were two black officers. I admired all them."
Deputy Riley says he attributes much of his success to his friends, family, and community. He now hopes to be a role model to future generations.
"A week before I retired, I read to the kids at the preschool and that was the most rewarding moment of my life," says Riley. "I was getting ready to leave and they were running up to me and hugging my leg and saying 'we want to be a police officer' and I said 'you can be anything you want to be."
After 32 years as a Deputy, Riley has seen it all.
"I love being a deputy," says Riley.
Riley now plans on spending his retirement traveling, relaxing, and spending time with family.