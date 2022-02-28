 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.With dry weather expected this week, crests on the Ohio River from
Owensboro to Golconda are forecast from tonight through Thursday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 44.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Deputy Kenny Riley is this Week's Hometown Hero

  • Updated
  • 0
Deputy Kenny Riley
Megan DiVenti

A Daviess County Sheriff's Deputy is turning in his badge after nearly three decades on the job. 

"I've just been so blessed my whole career," says Kenny Riley, Retired Daviess County Sheriff's Deputy. 

What started as a 22-year-old's interest in college, turned into a lifetime career. 

"That was the beginning of 32 years and 4 months," says Riley. 

It was then Deputy Kenny Riley found his calling.

"I had a class with David Osborn who was a canine officer and I just went crazy over his German Shepard," says Riley. "He let me meet his German Shepard. Before then, in my community, there were two black officers. I admired all them." 

Deputy Riley says he attributes much of his success to his friends, family, and community. He now hopes to be a role model to future generations. 

"A week before I retired, I read to the kids at the preschool and that was the most rewarding moment of my life," says Riley. "I was getting ready to leave and they were running up to me and hugging my leg and saying 'we want to be a police officer' and I said 'you can be anything you want to be."

After 32 years as a Deputy, Riley has seen it all. 

"I love being a deputy," says Riley.

Riley now plans on spending his retirement traveling, relaxing, and spending time with family. 

