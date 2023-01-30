Dr. Karl Sash of Ascension St. Vincent is this week's Hometown Hero

He's a healthcare hero day in and day out, but he's also inspiring other to take a chance.
Dr. Karl Sash is a familiar face at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville.
When he's not at the office, he works at five different nursing homes seeing patients and involved with Heart-to Heart Hospice.
Just recently this doctor made a miracle of his own.
"I've never done anything like this before," says Dr. Karl Sash. "It was an honor to be asked and it was exciting to work with the children who loved having an older man dressed as their mother."
Just last month, the medical professional put on make-up and a dress to play Mother Ginger in Ballet Indiana's performance of the Nutcracker.
"I really don't worry about making a fool of myself," says Dr. Sash. "It's not a big deal to wear makeup and to be a make-believe character on stage."
Although he didn't actually do ballet himself, rehearsals began months before.
"It reinforced my belief the incredible dedication that these have to put in to perform," says Sash.
Dr. Sash says since he typically works with older patients most days, the opportunity to work with children, teens, and young adults, was an opportunity he'll never forget.
"This was a new experience for me to be a part of the arts to experience a part of life that I really have never done before," says Sash. "For me, it was just exploring a new fun thing and again an opportunity to see how hard these kids work to make something look so effortlessly."
So aside from helping patients with their health and teaching future medical professionals, Dr. Sash is an example to us all what it means to step outside your comfort zone and try something new.
"Most of us need to be willing to take a chance," says Sash. "What's the worst that could happen? For me I stood on a stage I looked silly if that's the worst that can happen, we will be ok."