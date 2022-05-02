Evansville Police Sgt. Shawn Smith is this week's Hometown Hero

Law Enforcement officers are accustomed to running in uniform while on the job, but few take it as far as one EPD Sergeant.
"I'm going to run as long as I can run 100 marathons and beyond."
That's the goal for Sergeant Shawn Smith with Evansville Police.
"It keeps me heathier and in better shape to do my jobs and duties here which is probably a good thing," says Sgt. Smith, Evansville Police.
The athlete taking on a challenging feat years ago.
"Well I run recreationally a lot of my life, but I didn't seriously start running until about 10 years ago," says Smith.
Sgt. Smith has been with the department for almost 30 years, now in Internal Affairs, he spent more than 20 years in Patrol.
"To help people, help the community, make the world a little bit of a better place, so I thought I had something to offer," says Smith.
Sgt. Smith spends a lot of his time at EPD headquarters, but when he's not at work, he's training; running anywhere from 40 to 70 miles a week.
"I run a lot of the time real early in the mornings before work, sometimes lunch, after work, evenings, weekends, whenever I can fit it in."
When not on duty, he still goes the extra mile, or 20.
"I have run 60 total marathons," says Smith. "Three were in-person Boston's on the course."
He recently competed in the 126th Boston Marathon earlier this month. This made his fourth time in this specific race.
"Just getting into running as you build the distance, you'll hit road blocks where you'll have hard times," says Smith. "Say four miles, five miles, and around eight miles it took me forever to get past that and then to get past the half marathon distance."
Taking a look inside his office, dozens of medals decorate the walls.
Each an accomplishment in another city, state, or even country.
"Ireland, Germany, about 24 different states, Canada all over the places," says Smith.
As he balances his duties to the City of Evansville, while running in his free time, Sgt. Smith is an inspiration when it comes to putting your mind to anything making him this week's Hometown Hero.
"It's just good for me," says Smith. "Hopefully I can spread what I know to help other people and be involved in it."