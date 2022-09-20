Celebrating National Farm Safety and Health Week

National Farm Safety and Health Week is five days dedicated to protecting the people who feed the world.
Agriculture is one of the most dangerous industries in the country.
As we come into peak harvest season, it’s important now more than ever to know how to stay safe on the farm and around equipment.
Every day of the week during National Farm Safety and Health Week focuses on a different topic.
Monday focused on crashes involving agricultural vehicles in the Southwest region, and ATV/UTV safety for female farmers.
“During harvest season, I know it’s frustrating to get stuck behind a piece of farm equipment, but this happens once, maybe twice a year. I’d ask for you to please slow down, pay attention, and take into account that that’s a person in the tractor,” says Abby Heidenreich with Superior Ag.
Another topic the week focuses on is an issue that peaks alongside harvest season; mental health strain.
Fall is a very stressful time for farmers and for their families. They’re spending a lot of time in the field, on the road, away from home,” Heindenreich says.
As a farmer, it’s critical to keep yourself in mind and speak up when you need help.
The rest of the week’s themes include education farm youth on protecting their overall health, preventing sexual harassment in the Ag workplace, and injury prevention for aging women in agriculture.
Every day about 33 children are seriously injured in agriculture-related incidents, and about every 3 days, a child dies in agriculture-related incidents.
The week teaches young people in agriculture to be aware and understand the power of the equipment.
An important lesson for both children and adults, as grain bin accidents happen every year.
“Grain is like quicksand. So, when you’re working in a grain bin or in large piles of grain, it only takes 5 seconds to become trapped. It only takes 22 seconds to be completely submerged in grain,” Heindenreich tells 44News.
The week teaches how important it is to not work alone when you’re working in or around a grain bin.
They say, it’s critical to have someone there with you, so that if something goes wrong, there’s a person there to alert someone for help.
More information about National Farm Safety and Health Week can be found on agrisafe.org.