Farmers at a high risk of suicide; Indiana working to change that

Running a business is in no way easy, but it can be especially difficult for those working in the agriculture industry, where every year’s yield is in some way a gamble.
“We are an industry of really tight knit people,” explains Purdue Extension Farm Stress Team member Abigail Heidenreich.
Farmers are willing to drop everything at a moment’s notice to help a neighbor, but asking for help doesn’t come as easy as giving it.
“We are proud,” continues Heidenreich. “Coming from an ag background myself; I grew up on a grain farm in Princeton, we don’t talk about mental health, we don’t talk about stress because we are proud and we are strong.”
That stigma coupled with the one society has built around mental illness has contributed to a 50% high risk of suicide compared to other industries, according to a 2019 University of Iowa study.
It's no surprise, when you look at the hand farmers are often dealt. Every investment is essentially a gamble, hinging on variables including the weather, long-range market forecasts, and the health of livestock.
“It can really be devastating” says Beth Breeding, V.P. of Communications and Marketing for the National Turkey Federation.
Since February, six commercial turkey farms in Dubois and Greene Counties have faced Avian Influenza outbreaks. State protocol requires the entire population on each infected farm be euthanized to prevent the bird flu from spreading.
“Certainly, a lot of time to think about what is going on” explains Breeding. “For those farmers who haven’t been infected by this are waiting to see what is going to happen and worried if it is going to hit them next.”
Breeding says making sure growers in outbreak zones are connected to mental health resources is a top priority for the federation.
“Sometimes it's hard to grasp, this amount of stress isn’t normal,” says Heidenreich.
Dispelling the ‘normal’ farmers and ranchers have been conditioned to accept and open up the conversation surrounding better self-care is the mission behind a recent $500,000 grant from the state.
“Talking about all the stuff that usually gets swept under the rug, so that we can support each other,” emphasizes Heidenreich. “They are not alone. It will get better.”
Along with taking that message to rural communities, the Farm Stress Team is developing training guidelines for those who will staff the new National 988 Suicide Hotline that will launch this summer. The training will help the people answering the phones better understand the unique red flags that may arise when someone in the ag industry calls in.
“The example we use is someone standing atop a grain bin looking out at their farm. People outside of agriculture might think, ‘Oh, what a cool harvest scene. That must be so beautiful,’” explains Heidenreich. “When in reality, people in the industry are thinking, ‘Why are you up on the grain bin? What is going on in your head. Something is not right here, you shouldn’t be up that high.’”
Another portion of the money is funding Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives workshops in counties across the state this year.
Indiana Rural Health is facilitating the free events which help train the community on how to have the conversation and what to do if someone is showing signs of depression or suicidal thoughts.
Upcoming Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives Workshops:
Posey County - May 20, 2022
Daviess County - June 8, 2022
Dubois County - June 9, 2022
Organizations can request a Purdue Farm Stress Program event by contacting the team.