Henderson County Farmer 'Sound Off' Returns

Henderson County farmers came together on Monday to express their concerns to local legislators.
The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce has hosted similar events in the past, but all have been called off due Covid-19, but for the beginning of 2023, officials are starting the tradition once again.
"I would say land usage and drainage issues top the list," said JT Payne, a member of Henderson County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee. "Farmers are conservationists, and they always seek to keep as much land in production as possible while taking care of it. Often times with industry building and new initiatives, its important that the ag community partners with local industry and local government to protect it."
The 'Sound Off' serves to bring producers to the table alongside elected officials, giving farmers an outlet to bring up their needs on the local level.