High input costs tops concerns for local farmers

With costs continuing to rise and inflation growing, many farmers in the Tri-State and around the nation are expressing their concerns.
High input costs and interest rates rank as the top concerns for local farmers, and despite these short term setbacks, many are staying optimistic.
"Used equipment is red hot right now," said Mark Durchholz of MDF Farms. "If we have a breakdown with our combine or our tractor or planter... you're lucky if you can get a part and if they give you a price on a part, it might be three months, six months. We don't know."
42% of respondents cited high input costs as the main burden to the agricultural industry. 21% chose high interest rates.
According to Purdue University, nearly one third of farmers continue to express concern that their farm's financial performance this year will be worse than the year prior.