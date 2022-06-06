Local dairy farmers celebrate National Dairy Month

June is National Dairy Month.
It celebrates our nation’s hardworking dairy farmers and the product they produce daily.
Most dairy farms are family-owned and managed.
“When you grow up on a dairy farm, I think it’s just something in your blood,” says Craig Lindauer, owner and operator of Francis Lindauer and Sons Dairy Farm.
Craig owns and manages the farm with his brother, cousin, uncle, and dad.
“You realize there’s a lot of work for it but you want to pass it on from generation to generation, and if they want to keep it going, that’s great,” Lindauer says.” Back in 1933, my great-grandpa started the farm. They say it started from like a two milking cow setup to a 6 milking cow setup.”
Now, the farm has over 400 Holstein cows and just about each one gets milked every 12 hours. So Francis Lindauer and Sons Dairy Farm produces about 4,000 gallons of milk a day and lands on shelves in just about 48 hours.
Once the cows are milked, they go to Holland Dairy Prairie Farms in Holland, Indiana.
The farm also makes their own feed for the cows, which takes up a significant chunk of time on its own.
“We’re making usually about 50,000 pounds of feed a day for these cows. Every cow is eating like 110 to 120 pounds per day,” Lindauer says.
The cows are well fed and kept in a clean stall. This is all a part of “cow comfort.”
“We treat our cows good because ‘cow comfort’ is the number one thing to make milk. If you don’t make milk, you’re not going to be profitable and you won’t be a farm,” Lindauer says.
Cow comfort can be a lot of things. It can be temperature. “In our barn, we have foggers which cool the air and actually cool the cow down by getting her wet. The fans that are there blow the moisture off the cow which evaporates and she cools,” Lindauer tells 44News.
There is also bedding in the cow’s stalls. Lindauer says, “There’s a mat that's about 4-6 inches thick that they lay on and it’s kind of like a little mattress. Each cow has their own stall with that mattress and that’s cow comfort.”
The Lindauer’s enjoy sharing what goes into a day of Dairy Farming with the general public by giving tours and educating visitors.
This is a tradition that was started by Grandpa Lindauer who would invite third grade classes to the farm to learn about his steam engines.
On June 25th, they’re hosting an open house to celebrate National Dairy Month.
The event will run at 9331 S. Club Road in Ferdinand, Indiana from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. est.
They will have tours, Prairie Farms ice cream, activities for the kids, and cow yoga.
“There's a lot of people that want to tell what the story of the farm is, but I think it's important that this story comes straight from the farm because we're the ones living the life and doing it and we want to make sure that everyone knows it is an honest life,” Lindauer says.
The farm says you can visit the website’s of Indiana Dairy Association or Prairie Farms for information.
Francis Lindauer & Sons Dairy Farm also has a Facebook page for information.