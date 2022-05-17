Record-high diesel prices impacting local farmers

The average price for diesel in Evansville, Indiana, hit a new record high on Tuesday at $5.40 per gallon. This causing a lot of pain at the pump for truck drivers, and especially farmers.
Vanderburgh County farmer Joe Steinkamp says it's not just the price of Diesel farmers are dealing with. The price of fertilizer nearly doubled from last year, which is why Steinkamp believes Hoosiers can expect less corn for the upcoming year.
"Farmers in the Midwest may plant less corn and more soy beans, and the reason is you use more fuel and fertilizer on corn," says Steinkamp.
Steinkamp says he's paying nearly $50 more an hour to plant corn than he did last year. "Last year, I was spending $40 an hour to run our big tractor, now I'm paying $92 an hour."
On top of all the price increases, there's also a truck shortage. To try and ease the stress of farmers, Superior Ag has been trying to lend a helping hand to help them save some money.
"Part of the way we've been trying to combat some of this, we're hauling more of our own product as to hiring it out. We can't haul everything ourselves but where we can we've been using our own to help keep that cost under control," says Chief Executive Officer, Barry Day.
Although it has never been this extreme, farmers say they encounter different problems every year and they plan to get through this one.
"If I'm not optimistic, I wouldn't be in the business I'm in. But that doesn't mean it's going to be better in 2023 or 2024 than it is today, but if it can at least be similar, that'll be a good thing."